Family astonished by bruises, 'welts' on 2-year-old Dante Mullinix

Arlene Castro sobbed into her arms for a few moments shortly after starting her account. She then collected herself and told what she saw the day she gave Dante Mullinix a bath at her home in 2018.

“I took off his shirt, and he had bruises back here, all over,” Castro said. “I’d never seen anything like that in my life.”

Castro, her longtime boyfriend, and her granddaughter each described their alarm at seeing the 2-year-old boy’s condition one week before he went into York Hospital nearly lifeless.

They said they saw bruises and marks up and down his back, his legs, his sides, shoulder areas and head.

“It was like welts, like belt welts,” Castro’s now-17-year-old granddaughter Iliana said. “They were on his legs and his arms.”

They also said they saw during a bath what looked like serious inflammation of his genitals from an infection.

“I was very concerned. I told her that he needs to go to the hospital immediately,” Brian Sweeney testified. “There’s something wrong with him.”

Sweeney was identified as Castro’s boyfriend, but she referred to him as her husband based on the longevity of their relationship.

The three testified as defense witnesses Thursday in the trial of Tyree Bowie. The 43-year-old is charged with murder and child endangerment, accused of killing Dante in September 2018.

Castro’s family and others pointed to the boy as a victim of abuse by another man and of neglect by his mother, Leah Mullinix, that summer.

The family members identified Dante from apparent selfie photos that were shown to them as evidence, and they all insisted he appeared remarkably different on the day they saw him in late August 2018.

“He looked more like a skeleton body. Bottom line,” Sweeney said.

They each described seeing a skinny boy who seemed malnourished at their home. By contrast, the boy in the photos, they testified, looked healthier, with more body mass. They insisted the photos couldn’t have been from the same time.

A third photo, a long shot of Dante with his back turned while he was apparently at a shelter, seemed closer to what they saw of him.

Castro and Sweeney also bristled when prosecutors asked questions angled at how they didn’t directly intervene when Dante’s welfare seemed problematic to them. The questions focused on the family letting Mullinix sleep in her car with her son behind their house during the sweltering summer.

“That’s not fair, what you’re doing. I could’ve helped him … That’s not fair,” Castro cried from the stand as she faced First Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker.

The trial, which started with jury selection on Dec. 5, is barreling toward its fourth week as prosecutors and the defense face off with competing theories of how Dante died.

An autopsy concluded traumatic brain injury coupled with strangulation and suffocation caused his death in September 2018.

Investigators allege Bowie severely beat and strangled the child while the two were alone together the night of Sept. 6, 2018. Bowie had agreed to babysit Dante while Mullinix went to WellSpan York Hospital with a migraine.

About two hours later, he drove Dante back to the facility and carried him into the emergency department limp, unconscious and not breathing.

Fresh bruises and injuries, including marks across Dante’s lower jaw and neck, were documented for the first time that night. And medical experts concluded the brain trauma had to have occurred that evening as well.

Bowie told Mullinix and police, according to evidence at trial, that Dante choked on a cookie he gave him in his car, and that he’d tried to give him a form of CPR on the way back to the hospital.

His story has remained consistent, and a defense medical expert backed him up with a conclusion that Dante died from accidental choking, which cut off oxygen to his brain.

Defense questioning has turned the spotlight onto Mullinix and her timeline since she left her sister’s home in Adams County with Dante and traveled to York City that June.

She met at least three men, who’ve been identified at trial, before she met Bowie through a Facebook introduction around Aug. 18. The two started developing a somewhat close relationship as the month waned into September.

Prior to that, testimony described how Mullinix had been in a relationship with a man named Hector Rivera, identified as a Latin Kings gang member nicknamed “Holiday.”

She testified they went from his family’s place to the Castro home because she knew Arlene’s son, Albert, who is nicknamed “Ghost.”

Mullinix, they said, parked her car in a spot behind the Castro house off and on for about a couple weeks. She and Dante slept in the car and pretty much lived out of it.

Arlene Castro described the state of the car as filthy, with blankets and pillows piled in the back, and spoiled food and empty containers scattered throughout. People would also hang out with Mullinix at her car at times, she said.

She also denied Mulinix’s earlier testimony that Dante would sleep in the house.

Around Aug. 29, though, the family brought Dante inside. They couldn’t remember the exact date, but the time period lined up with previous testimony.

Sweeney said he fed Dante a couple plates of food, and then said Castro suggested giving him a bath, “because he had a stench to him.” His clothes also looked dirty, they said.

Iliana Castro, who was around 12 years old at the time, said her grandmother called her into the bathroom as she stripped Dante down for the bath. Sweeney was also called in to look at the bruises and the redness of his genitals — initially believed to be balanitis. He was later shown to have herpes.

The family all said they urged Mullinix to take Dante to the hospital.

“I was expressing that he needed to be see — he needed medical attention. Period,” Iliana Castro said. “He looks like he’s getting abused.”

The family didn’t personally take Mullinix and Dante to the hospital. And prior evidence indicated Castro wanted Mullinix to leave the property.

Mullinix also didn’t take her son to the hospital that day.

Castro said she gave Dante some of her other grandchild’s clothes to wear. She kept the previous outfit wrapped in a plastic bag in a cabinet, she said. And she still had them four years later until they were presented as evidence at trial.

When asked, Castro said nobody ever asked for the clothes, and she didn’t return them to Mullinix.

The family said they didn’t know Bowie personally.

According to trial testimony, he helped Mullinix enter a domestic abuse shelter the next day, that the effort was to help them avoid alleged abuse by Rivera.

Mullinix was also eventually compelled to seek treatment for Dante at York Hospital that week. Bruises on his body were documented and medication was prescribed for his infection.

She has denied abusing her son, including causing the marks that were seen at the hospital the night of the sixth.

She faces a felony count of child endangerment in the case.

Sweeney voiced regret about not taking action to get help for Dante the day of the bath.

“If I knew then what I know now, I would’ve taken him myself. I knew he was hurt,” he testified.

The trial ended Thursday evening with Bowie in the middle of testifying in his defense. It will resume Tuesday morning after breaking for the Christmas holiday.

