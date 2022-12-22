Wrightsville man charged with possession of child pornography

A Wrightsville man was charged with possession of child pornography after an investigation that dates back more than a year.

Brandon Alexander Dunlap, 21, was arrested by Lower Windsor Township Police Dec. 14 and arraigned on those charges Dec. 16 in the court of Magisterial Court Judge John Fishel. Bail was set at $5,000.

The investigation dates back to October 2021, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from internet companies MediaLab/Kik and Snapchat that a user appeared to be in possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

Both accounts were attached to email addresses associated with Dunlap, the records state.

More:Motorists warned of hazardous driving conditions

More:Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US

More:Hopewell Township two-vehicle crash claims life of 23-year-old man

That tip was eventually referred to an investigator with the Lower Windsor Township Police Department, who in March initiated a search warrant where Dunlap was staying.

Police seized two cell phones owned by Dunlap, according to the court documents. During the investigation, Dunlap told police that he trades pornographic images on Omegle, an online chat platform, and distributed it to others who wanted it. He would copy the URL from Omegle and post it onto SnapChat.

An invitation:Help make The York Dispatch better and be entered to win $500

After a search warrant was issued in April, a search of Dunlap’s two cell phones did not reveal any further evidence of child pornography, the court documents said.

A preliminary hearing in the case in set for Dec. 30.