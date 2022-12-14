BB gun-wielding man prompted Red Lion school lockdown: police

The man who prompted a lockdown of Red Lion Area schools Tuesday was arrested in possession of a BB gun, state police say

State police troopers arrested 19-year-old borough resident Xavier Winemiller on disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. He was later arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Fishel, who denied bail.

In addition to the BB gun, police said Winemiller was found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana when he was taken into custody.

State police said they received a call just after 11 a.m. about a man pointing a gun at another person in the area of West Broadway and North Main Street in Red Lion.

When troopers arrived, they were told that Winemiller went into a house in the 200 block of Main Street. As a precaution, Red Lion Area School District buildings were placed on lockdown until Winemiller was taken into custody, police said.

Mazie Gable Elementary School is less than half a mile from the home where the incident took place.

Police said that Winemiller was under the influence of methamphetamines when taken into custody.

Red Lion Area School District officials said in a written statement that they were notified of the threat by Pennsylvania State Police and sealed off its schools at 12:05 p.m. The schools remained under lockdown until 12:53 p.m., when school officials were told by police that a suspect had been taken into custody.

The school day resumed as normal after the lockdown was lifted, according to the district, although parents were permitted to pick up their children from school if they chose.

The situation in Red Lion came one day after two South Western School District schools were placed on lockdown following a pair of phone threats that police deemed not credible.