Arraignment delayed for man charged in mass stabbings

The arraignment for a Maryland man charged in the lethal stabbing of a woman and her daughter is on hold, apparently for a while.

Keith Kretzer, 32, was in court last week for a formal arraignment into the York County Court of Common Pleas, but the hearing was delayed after attorneys spoke privately with the judge.

Kretzer is accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend, Christine Fousek, 32, and her 5-year-old daughter, Rylee Reynolds, at a home along Firebox Court in Hopewell Township the evening of Aug. 22.

Two other members of Fousek’s family — Jacqueline Fousek, 63, and Joseph Fousek, 28 — were also stabbed and injured before police said Joseph wrestled the knife out of Kretzer’s hands.

Both were airlifted to receive medical treatment.

Kretzer was arrested shortly after the incident.

Investigators alleged Kretzer told police during an interview that he was fixing dinner in the home when an outside force compelled him to pick up the knife.

Police found the bodies of Christine and her daughter in the lower level of the split-level home. Jacqueline and Joseph were found on the upper level.

Kretzer now faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

He briefly appeared in Judge Gregory Snyder’s court last Thursday morning for a scheduled formal arraignment. Snyder met with attorneys in chambers, and following a discussion, decided to cancel the hearing.

The hearing came as the judge prepared to preside that morning over the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Tyree Bowie. The York City man is charged with murder in the death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix in September 2018. The trial is still underway.

A new date for Kretzer’s arraignment hasn’t yet been scheduled, according to court information.

Kretzer’s attorney, Matthew Sembach, indicated Tuesday he wasn’t sure what the exact new date could be as work on the case continues.

