3-year-old boy among three injured in York City shooting

A 3-year-old boy was among three victims injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in York City.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting, according to York City Police.

Officers learned on their way to the scene that the three victims — a 3-year-old boy, a 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man — had been wounded and were taken via private vehicle to an area hospital. No information has been released about their conditions.

York City Police detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Tipsters can also e-mail Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

People can also call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or call the department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.