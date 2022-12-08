Credit card skimmer found inside York County 7-Eleven gas pump

Police are warning customers of possible fraudulent activity after a technician discovered a credit card skimmer inside the gas pump of a local 7-Eleven.

According to Carroll Township police, a technician found the device Dec. 2 on a gas pump at the 7-Eleven located in the 300 block of Route 15 in the township. Such skimmer devices are used by thieves to collect credit card numbers that can later be used to make fraudulent purchases.

The technician, police said, was performing maintenance work on the No. 6 pump with the device was found on inside of it and would not have been visible to those using the pump.

Police seized the device and the case is under investigation.

Anyone that may have pumped gas there in the last month should check bank accounts for any potential fraud. Police said it was unclear if the numbers were stored on the device itself or retrieved by the person who placed it there.

If you think you were a victim in this case, contact the Carroll Township Police at (717) 432-3317 or submit a tip through their Crimewatch website.