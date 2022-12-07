York City Police investigating Wednesday shooting death as a homicide

York City Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred early Wednesday morning as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched just after midnight to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue, where they found a man dead from an apparent shooting, according a report from the York County Coroner's Office.

The man's name and age have not been released, although his next of kin has been notified of his death.

Tour the Haines Shoe House, now an Airbnb rental

Trial begins for man accused of killing 2-year-old Dante Mullinix

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is pending the result of an autopsy, which will be performed at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

If confirmed, it would be 19th homicide in York City this year and the 27th overall in York County.