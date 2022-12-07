Arrest made in $6,000 theft from Rutter's

An arrest has been made in the theft of $6,000 in cash from a Rutter’s store in Springettsbury Township.

Springettsbury Township Police arrested John D. Haggerty, 45, of Wrightsville, in connection with the theft that took place Nov. 22 at the Mount Zion Road store.

Haggerty was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both third-degree felonies. He was arraigned on those charges Dec. 1 before District Judge Barry Bloss. Bail was set at $25,000, and he was taken to York County Prison.

Police allege Haggerty entered the manager’s office at the Rutter’s and removed about $6,000 in cash from a cash cabinet and about $150 in gold dollar coins that were in a blue Fulton Bank money bag.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Dec. 15.