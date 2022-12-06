Why would someone steal $6,000 worth of dimmer switches?

Springettsbury Township Police are shining a light on a pair of suspected shoplifters who allegedly stole $6,000 worth of LED dimmer switches from the Home Depot on East Market Street.

The suspects filled two trash bags with the switches on Nov. 12 and left the store in a Kia SUV with Florida plates, police said.

Springettsbury Police spokesperson Lt. Brian Wilbur said the suspects fled from an officer as he attempted to stop them. The officer broke off the pursuit immediately, Wilbur said, but did get the license plate number on the car.

The tag number came back to a rental car agency, "so, we’re going through that route to figure out who rented it,” Wilbur said. In the meantime, the department has released a store surveillance photo of the suspects in hopes that someone can identify them.

Police aren’t sure why the suspects stole so many of the dimmer switches.

“I am guessing that there is always some sort of a market,” Wilbur said. “Most people aren’t going to steal something unless they have a purpose for it.”

He hasn’t heard of any particular black market for those types of switches. They could be used at a particular job site, Wilbur said, or just be sold outright to someone.

Anyone with information about the suspects, can contact Springettsbury Township Police Officer Adam Farnsler at 717-757-3525. Tips can also be made anonymously by contacting Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

A cash reward will be offered for information that leads to an arrest.