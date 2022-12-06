Video, tips help Penn Township Police arrest armed robbery suspect

Penn Township Police credit surveillance video, social media and assistance from other agencies with their investigators' quick arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

Alexander Cardoza-Shaw, 20, was arrested Saturday, hours after the 10 p.m. Friday robbery in the 600 block of Meade Avenue. He is charged with robbery, aggravated assault and theft by unlawful taking.

Police said Cardoza-Shaw told officers he was at the location of the robbery and had contact with a victim. Cardoza-Shaw targeted specific individuals, according to police.

He was arraigned Saturday before Magisterial Court Judge James H. Morgan and bail was set at $50,000.

Cardoza-Shaw was unable to make bail and remains in York County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing, which is set for Dec. 16.