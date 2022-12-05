Husband arraigned while charged in wife's stabbing death

A Springettsbury Township man appeared in court Tuesday, facing charges related to the stabbing death of his ailing wife.

Long Nguyen, 55, is charged with counts of first- and third-degree murder following the death of Xuan Pham. Police found the 49-year-old Pham dead from stab wounds on a bed when they responded to a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road on Sept. 13, investigators said in charging documents.

Bloody butcher and filet knives were found next to her, investigators said. Police also found Nguyen on the floor nearby with stab wounds.

Nguyen was taken to York Hospital to receive treatment. Detectives interviewed him there, and he allegedly told them he stabbed Pham after being her primary caregiver since she had a stroke two years ago, according to court records.

Nguyen also allegedly told police he stabbed himself in an apparent attempted suicide.

Nguyen was charged Sept. 16 and has been held in York County Prison since then without bail. He was formally arraigned into the York County Court of Common Pleas during a hearing Tuesday.

According to court records, his attorney intends to seek a psychological evaluation for him.

Nguyen’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 13, court records show.

