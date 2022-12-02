Trial in toddler's death set to start Monday

Jury selection is set to begin Monday as a York City man goes to trial, accused of killing a toddler he babysat more than four years ago.

Tyree Bowie, 43, faces charges of first- and third-degree murder, as well as child endangerment stemming from the death of Dante Mullinix in September 2018.

Investigators alleged Bowie was the last to have the 2-year-old boy before he died of injuries at a local hospital.

Dante’s mother, Leah Mullinix, went to the hospital for medical aid around 8:30 on the evening of Sept. 6 and left the child in Bowie’s care, according to police.

Over the course of about two hours, Bowie apparently drove Dante around town, including making a stop at a gas station. Bowie allegedly later told police he gave the boy some cookies, though gave conflicting accounts of where they were.

But when Dante choked and stopped breathing, Bowie rushed him back to the hospital around 10:30 that night, charging documents show.

Dante was taken in for treatment but died several days later.

An autopsy deemed traumatic brain injury, strangulation and chest compression injuries caused the death.

Bowie was charged Sept. 19, 2018 and jailed the next day. He’s been in custody without bail over the more than four years since then, according to court documents.

The boy’s aunt, Sarah Mullinix, has led a Facebook campaign on his behalf.

She’s blamed the York County Children, Youth and Family agency for failing to heed calls and complaints about Dante’s welfare for months and weeks leading up to his death.

Mullinix has also argued Bowie was not responsible for Dante’s death, that police arrested the wrong suspect. She’s alleged other people her sister knows physically abused the child.

Leah Mullinix is also charged in the case, facing a felony count of child endangerment. Her next hearing is apparently scheduled for Jan. 18, according to court records.

