Police pursuit puts Dover Area Schools on lockout Thursday

Police placed the Dover Area School District on a lockout Thursday as officers pursued a reportedly suicidal person.

All buildings in the school district, including Dover Area High School and Dover Area Middle School, were placed on the lockout around 12:45 p.m., meaning no one could enter or leave any of the buildings, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

The action was taken as a precaution after the possibly armed person was in close proximity to the schools, police said.

Dillsburg man led troopers on car chase across three counties: state police

Man charged after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails on early morning walk

Can you ID man suspected of making off with $6,000 from Springettsbury Rutter's?

School resource officers with Northern York County Regional Police were at the high school and middle school during lockout and helped school personnel with the lockout procedures, police said.

The person in question was located around 1:30 p.m. and the lockout was lifted.