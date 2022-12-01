Man charged after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails on early morning walk

Throwing Molotov cocktails may not seem like the sort of pastime you would engage in during an early morning walk — but police allege that's exactly what one man did last month.

Lester Seibert III, 42, of Mechanicsburg, faces felony charges of recklessly endangering another person and risking catastrophe related to the alleged Oct. 25 incident in Fairview Township. He was arraigned Tuesday in front of Magisterial Court Judge Joel Toluba.

Fairview Township Police received several reports Oct. 25 that Molotov cocktails were being thrown into residential driveways along Gaumer Road and Lincoln Drive at about 6:30 a.m.

Remnants of three of the devices were found in the driveway of the residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Drive, investigators said. Another was found in a driveway along the nearby Gaumer Road. On Nov. 2, a business owner also on Gaumer Road told police he'd found remnants of one of the devices in his driveway on Oct. 27.

During the investigation, police said interviews with the staff at a nearby motel led to Seibert being investigated.

According to court documents, surveillance footage from the motel of Seibert showed him with the components to make Molotov cocktails. Surveillance footage from a nearby business the same day showed a man dressed similarly to Seibert lighting the devices and throwing them. The footage led police to file charges against him.

Seibert’s bail was set at $150,000. As of Thursday, he remained lodged in York County Prison.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Dec. 14.