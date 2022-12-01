Man rescued from near drowning at Codorus State Park
CRIME

York City Police seek suspect in string of burglaries

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect in series of burglaries that occurred over the past few weeks in York City's southwest neighborhoods.

A doorbell camera at one residence captured a photo of the suspect, according to city police. 

Anyone with information about the suspect can submit tips to the York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com

This is an image captured on a doorbell camera of a suspect in several York City burglaries in recent weeks. York City Police are seeking to identify the suspect.

Tips can also be submitted to York City Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204; or by calling the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219 

All persons submitting tips will remain anonymous. 