Man pleads guilty to firing gun during confrontation at Walmart

A Dover Township man admitted responsibility in a shooting that injured another man at a local Walmart — a situation “he did not want.”

Pedro Rosado Fernandez, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault Tuesday, and as a result, was sentenced to 6 months to 23 months of incarceration. The charge specifies causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Police said he shot Raphet Huertas during a confrontation at the Walmart in Newberry Township on May 22.

Rosado Fernandez was shopping at the store with a woman and child when Huertas walked in and found them in a back aisle, police said. Security video showed Huertas holding a box cutter as he walked into the aisle.

Rosado Fernandez stepped between the woman and Huertas, pulled a 9mm handgun and pointed it at the other man, according to investigators.

Huertas then allegedly grabbed the gun, which caused Rosado Fernandez to pull the trigger, he later told police. The gun fired, and Huertas was shot in the arm, according to details in charging documents.

Fernando Hernandez stayed at the store as bystanders made a tourniquet for Huertas. He also identified himself to police when they responded, the documents show.

Under questioning, police said Rosado Fernandez indicated the shooting was unintentional, and that he “did not want to shoot Huertas.”

Police also noted that prior to the incident, Huertas had texted the woman, his ex-girlfriend, throughout the day asking to see their child. She replied to one of the texts that they were at the Walmart, charging documents show.

As Rosado Fernandez pleaded guilty, a second felony aggravated assault count and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment were dismissed during the hearing.

He was also given a month to report to York County Prison, set at Dec. 29, to begin his sentence, court records show. He’s been free on a $25,000 unsecured bond, the records show.

Huertas, meanwhile, was apparently charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault. He's scheduled to appear in court Dec. 20.

