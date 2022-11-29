Man wanted in stabbing, robbery in West York

West York Borough Police are looking for a man after a stabbing and robbery that occurred Monday.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Damon Ward, 46, of West York, over an incident that occurred Monday night in the 1000 block of St. Paul Alley.

Officers responding to the scene found a man lying on the ground bleeding. The man said he had been stabbed and his wallet was stolen, according to police.

The victim identified Ward and indicated that Ward tried to kill him and had tried to cut his throat. The man was taken by ambulance to WellSpan York Hospital. Police have not released his name or condition.

Witnesses said that Ward fled the scene and had gone into an adjacent residence. Someone at the residence let officers in, and as they searched for Ward, he jumped from a second-floor window and fled the scene.

Police said there is evidence that Ward may be injured himself and will seek medical attention.

Ward is on federal parole and is considered a fugitive. He is considered armed and dangerous and is possibly in possession of weapons, according to police.

Anyone who has information on Ward’s whereabouts is asked to contact West York Borough Police through 911 or submit a tip through their website or their Crimewatch page: www.wybpd.org.