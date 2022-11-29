Dover man accused of home invasion, attempted criminal homicide

A York County man is facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide, in connection with a home invasion that resulted in a woman being assaulted.

Frederick William Entz IV, 39, of Dover was arraigned Friday in front of Magisterial Court Judge James Morgan.

Entz was charged with attempted criminal homicide and burglary where bodily injury occurred, which are both first-degree felonies. He was also charged with aggravated assault and strangulation, both second-degree felonies, as well as simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both second-degree misdemeanors.

Entz’s bail was set at $500,000.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Friday on Bridlewood Way in Springettsbury Township.

Springettsbury Township Police were dispatched to the scene where an investigation revealed that Entz had entered an apartment and assaulted a woman living there. According to police, it was determined that the incident was not random.

According to court documents, Entz broke into the woman’s apartment through a window and strangled her, causing injuries to the victim’s face and neck.

Police stated in the document that the victim screamed for them to get this “monster” out her apartment and “he’s trying to kill me.”

The suspect told police that he was hearing voices and wanted to go to the hospital. Entz, according to the court document, said “she made me do this, she made me insane.”

He later told police, “Love made me try to kill my wife,” although it was not clear if the woman involved was married to him or had ever been married to him. He allegedly told police the reason he tried to kill her was because she had a new boyfriend.

Entz was transported to WellSpan York Hospital to be checked before he was taken to Central Booking for arraignment.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Dec. 9.