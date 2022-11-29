Can you ID man suspected of making off with $6,000 from Springettsbury Rutter's?

Police in Springettsbury Township are looking to identify a man who made off with around $6,000 in cash from a Rutter’s store.

The theft took place just after 8:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at the store on Mount Zion Road. According to police, the man entered the manager’s office and removed the cash as well as $150 in gold dollar coins that were in a blue Fulton Bank bag.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, with scruffy facial hair and wearing a striped Batman beanie, a gray-hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket, gray pants and white sneaker.

He was driving a 1980s or 1990s white Chevrolet conversion van with possible damage or obstruction to the driver’s side rear passenger window. The suspect was accompanied by a unknown passenger.

Rutter’s is offering a $500 reward in addition to a reward from the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police Detective Moyer at 717-505-0460, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.