Suspect in fatal garage shooting bound for potential trial

A York City man is on track to face trial on charges he killed a man in a garage and then dumped the body earlier this year.

The case against Carlos Rivera-Rivera II, 25, advanced out of a district court Monday after attorneys on both sides agreed the prosecution’s evidence was sufficient to go to trial.

He’s charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say he shot and killed Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, at a garage building in the 300 block of West Gas Avenue.

A boom was heard, and a witness reported seeing Rivera-Rivera holding a gun while Bermudez-Melendez slumped over the opened trunk of Rivera-Rivera’s car sometime around the midnight hour of March 13, police said in charging documents.

Rivera-Rivera then allegedly fired the gun several more times through the back seat of his car and into the trunk where the other man was held, the witness told police.

Rivera-Rivera then drove off in his car. The witness drove Bermudez-Melendez’s car, then ditched it somewhere in West Manchester Township, and climbed into Rivera-Rivera’s car, according to the charging documents.

The witness told police they rode to a bridge and allegedly dropped Bermudez-Melendez’s body down an embankment in Lancaster County.

Bermudez-Melendez’s girlfriend reported him missing to West York police on March 14. Five days later, Pennsylvania State Police troopers found the remains on the embankment in the area of Holtwood Road in Martic Township.

An autopsy found he was shot multiple times, including twice in the head, charging documents show.

The charges were filed in August as Rivera-Rivera was taken into custody and jailed.

During Monday’s preliminary hearing, District Court Judge Joel Toluba found the evidence met its burden, and he moved the case on to the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Rivera-Rivera is scheduled to be formally arraigned Dec. 27.

