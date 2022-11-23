York City teen enters plea in shooting of another teen

A York City teen admitted to a shooting that injured another teen earlier this year.

Nahsir Holton, 18, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault Monday during a hearing in the York County Court of Common Pleas. He was then sentenced to five-to-10 years in state prison.

Charges of attempted homicide, carrying a firearm without a license and three counts of reckless endangerment were withdrawn as part of the plea agreement.

Holton was accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy while the victim walked with two other males along North Hartley Street toward West Market Street in York City on April 24.

Tips, along with photo comparisons to security camera video, helped identify Holton as the shooter, York City police said in charging documents.

Video shows Holton, while wearing a balaclava mask under a gray sweatshirt, pull a gun from his sweatshirt pocket, walk from his address along Hartley toward the three males, police said. He then allegedly fired twice from about the intersection of Hartley and Clarke Avenue.

The 17-year-old was shot in the back. While injured, he made his way down the street to West Market and tried to seek cover in a breezeway, according to police.

Investigators said video showed Holton run away on Clarke, then turn onto an alley, double-back to Hartley Street, cut through some properties and reach Market Street through a parking lot near the breezeway where the victim took cover, charging documents show.

Police said Holton then fired another shot, “racked” his gun to eject a cartridge before leaving the scene and heading back to his home.

Video also showed Holton being driven from the home in a blue car shortly after the shooting, police said.

Officers responding to the scene found the victim with serious injuries, the charging document shows while also saying a family member drove the teen to a local hospital.

Holton was arrested four days later in the first block of North Hartley Street.

His attorney did not return a call seeking comment on the case Tuesday.

Court information shows he has 208 days of time credited from the time he was held at the York County Prison after his arrest.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.