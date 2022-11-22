York Springs man allegedly stole car with three kids in it, led police on chase

An Adams County man faces kidnapping charges among a myriad of others after allegedly stealing an SUV with three children in the backseat on Sunday in Gettysburg.

Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, was charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping after taking a running 2017 Toyota RAV 4 from a Walmart parking lot in the 1200 block of York Road in Gettysburg with three boys, ages 14, 12 and 7, in the backseat.

Harris stole the vehicle and proceeded north on Route 15 at a high rate of speed, according to a state police report. State troopers gave chase, and Harris was finally stopped in York County after the cruisers boxed him in. He was taken into custody without incident.

During the chase, the boys called 911 to update their location to allow troopers to find them. They also pleaded with Harris to slow down and he acknowledged them, but continued northbound on Route 15, police said.

Harris was arraigned on Monday before Magisterial District Court Judge Matthew Harvey. He was charged with kidnapping, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, car theft and eluding law enforcement officers, all felonies of various degrees. He was also charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Bail for Harris was set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing for Harris is set for Nov. 30.