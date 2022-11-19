Hanover man charged with attempting to entice 14-year-old for sex

A 34-year-old Hanover man was arrested and charged with attempted statutory sexual assault among other charges in Lancaster County.

Justin Robert Williams was arrested after an investigation by West Earl Township Police in Lancaster County revealed that he enticed who he thought was a 14-year-old girl into meeting him for the purpose of sex, according a police statement.

It is alleged that Williams communicated with the potential victim through Facebook messenger. During the online encounter, it was also alleged that Williams sent inappropriate videos and photos of himself to the victim. It is also alleged that Williams acknowledged that the person he was speaking to was 14 years old.

Williams was charged with two counts of attempted statutory sexual assault and one count each of solicitation to commit statutory assault, distribution of obscene and other sexual materials, criminal use of communication facility, and corruption of minors, all felonies of various degrees.

Williams turned himself into Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Heisse Wednesday to be arraigned. His bail at $75,000, which he posted.

A preliminary hearing in Heisse’s court is set for Nov. 30.