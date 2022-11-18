Trial date set in deadly Regal Cinemas shooting

A date is now set for next March for a man accused of shooting and killing another man and injuring a woman during a movie at a local theater.

Anu-Malik Johnson, 23, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm from the incident that claimed Andre White Jr.’s life three years ago.

Johnson and another man, Jalen Bellaflores, sat for a screening of “Queen & Slim” in a theater at the Regal Cinemas multiplex in the West Manchester Town Center shopping center the night of Dec. 2, 2019, according to charging documents.

White and a woman entered next, and they made their way to seats in the back row, White exchanged words with Johnson, witnesses told investigators.

Johnson and Bellaflores then changed seats, moving closer to White.

A short time after that, witnesses say Bellaflores got up and walked toward the exit.

Johnson moved next, and investigators allege he walked to the back row and opened fire on White, shooting him five times.

Johnson allegedly kept shooting as he ran for the exit.

Four other people were in the theater at the time. One of them was a woman who was shot in the shoulder while another bullet grazed her cheek, charging documents show.

Police said security camera images showed Johnson at the theater complex, and witness descriptions of him matched the images.

Johnson was charged a few days later.

The York County District Attorney’s Office then filed paperwork in March 2020 to seek the death penalty if a jury convicted Johnson of murder. The office reversed course last month and took the death penalty off the table, citing the results of a mitigation report and other factors.

Johnson’s attorney told The York Dispatch at the time he believed the case would be ready to go to trial next March.

That date is now set.

Judge Maria Musti Cook of the York County Court of Common Pleas granted a request on Nov. 4 to have the jury trial begin March 27, according to court records.

As Johnson’s case moves forward, Bellaflores is also charged for having a role in the incident.

He faces counts of hindering Johnson’s apprehension, obstructing law enforcement, conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement and tampering with evidence.

He's scheduled to appear for a hearing in his case Jan. 5, court records show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.