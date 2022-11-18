State police seek clues to York County woman's killing

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for clues to help find whoever may have killed a 65-year-old Chanceford Township woman.

Cindy Knaub was found by state troopers with a single gunshot wound to her head just after 7 p.m. June 13 at a home in the 1600 block of Furnace Road. The wound ultimately led to Knaub’s death, police said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said the manner of Knaub's death is still pending as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

