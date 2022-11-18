Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed teen

A Wrightsville man admitted he was behind the wheel of a car the night he crashed, killing a teenage passenger.

Isaac Shoff, 20, pleaded guilty to a felony count of homicide by vehicle Wednesday. He now faces sentencing early next year.

He was driving a car with two friends in the back seat when he sped over a hill on Yorkana Road and crashed, Hellam Township police said. The car struck an embankment, then a utility pole, and then rolled into a field before landing on its roof in the early morning of April 27, 2021.

York College student found dead on campus

Former Red Lion superintendent had shown 'unacceptable and hurtful behavior,' district officials say

Judge gives go-ahead to add unborn child murder charges in homicide case

One of the teens in the back seat, 18-year-old Hannah Tome, of Hellam Township, was thrown from the rear window during the crash.

Tome was pronounced dead from multiple injuries about an hour later at Wellspan York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner.

Another teen passenger who also sat in the back seat survived the crash along with Shoff.

Investigators concluded the car reached about 90 mph when it crested the hill on the 40-mph road. Shoff lost control, overcorrected, and the car struck the embankment at about 72 mph before striking the pole and rolling, police said.

During an interview with the surviving passenger, police asked if Shoff was “trying to catch air” that night, and the teen said yes, charging documents show.

Blood tests showed Shoff wasn’t intoxicated at the time of the crash.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

With the plea to vehicular homicide, other counts of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, careless driving, speeding and disregarding a traffic lane were dismissed, court records show.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Amber Kraft scheduled Shoff’s sentencing Jan. 19 to give time for a standard pre-sentence investigation to be conducted.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.