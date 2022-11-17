Two Hanover men facing felony burglary charges

Two Hanover men were arrested Monday by Hanover Borough Police and charged with felony burglary.

Michael Schmidt, 21, and Johnothan Heck, 30, were charged with burglary and related charges following an incident that took place Oct. 13 in the first block of Frederick Street.

The two men were arraigned on those charges Monday before Magisterial Court Judge Thomas Reilly. Bail was set at $80,000 for both men, and they were taken to the York County Prison.

Each man faces two counts of first-degree felony conspiracy to commit burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal trespassing, which is a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, a break-in occurred around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Borough police officers were told by the homeowner that multiple electronics, cash and a partial bottle of liquor was stolen.

Surveillance video was obtained of the suspects and the clothing they were wearing.

On Monday, officers observed both suspects walking in Hanover in the same clothing worn by the men in the video, police said.

After returning to police headquarters, they were determined to be the men seen taking items out of the residence in the video, according to police. Multiple stolen items were found in their possession as well as in a hotel room they had stayed in.

A preliminary hearing for both men on those charges will be held Dec. 13.