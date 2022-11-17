Three charged in beating death of York City man

Three people were arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with the May 25 beating death in York City of Zachary Young.

Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, of York City were both charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy, according to York County District Attorney Dave Sunday. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy.

The three were arrested following an investigation by York City Police, the York County District Attorney’s Office and a recommendation by the York County Investigating Grand Jury. The charges were approved by grand jury supervising Judge Maria Musti Cook, Sunday stated.

“The presentment, which resulted from a two-month grand jury investigation, provides an overview of testimony from numerous witnesses describing the different phases of a beating that occurred over the course of eleven minutes until police arrived,” Sunday stated.

State police identify suspect in casino theft case

Christmas Magic returns to York: What to expect this year and how to buy tickets

York County social worker contract includes wage increases, overtime

The grand jury concluded that on May 25, 2022, Overton, Johnson and Mamary engaged in multiple assaults on Young. These assaults consisted of multiple punches to his head and body, as well as several kicks. There is also evidence that a metal cigarette rolling machine was utilized in the assault.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of York County’s Investigating Grand Jury, who are citizens just likeyou, a violent crime has been solved, and the perpetrators of this brutal beating will be heldaccountable for their crimes,” Sunday stated.

Young, 35, died at WellSpan York Hospital May 25 about an hour after the attack in the 200 block of West Jackson Street in York City.

Police initially were dispatched to the scene for a report of a suspicious person trespassing. A witness caused the trespasser to run away, and that person alerted a group of unknown individuals to stop the suspected trespasser, police said.

That group confronted Young and assaulted him before they fled the scene, according to police.