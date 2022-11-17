Judge gives go-ahead to add unborn child murder charges in homicide case

A Spring Garden Township man is now charged with killing an unborn child while accused of stabbing his pregnant ex-girlfriend to death.

Investigators allege Terence Brabham, 35, killed Tamarra Deloache, who was six months pregnant with her second child, in an upstairs apartment of a home along the first block of North State Street the night of May 17.

Following a review of the circumstances, the York County District Attorney’s Office filed a request in September to add first- and third-degree counts of murder of an unborn child. Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness let prosecutors add the new charges following a Nov. 13 hearing.

He was initially charged in June with counts of first- and third-degree murder in the 32-year-old Deloache’s death.

According to court records, Brabham allegedly left the house, dripping blood from an injured hand. About an hour later, police said Brabham returned, carrying what looked like a white jug of bleach. Security camera video showed him jumping from a second-story window and fleeing when another person walked into the house a short time later.

The issue was heard in court Monday, and Brabham’s attorney stipulated to the prosecution’s evidence of Deloache’s pregnancy, and that Brabham was aware of it. Details included autopsy and medical records, witness accounts and Facebook posts.

He scheduled Feb. 22 as the next hearing in the case.

Before Deloache’s death, she and Brabham were into a new round of a custody dispute over their son, Deloache’s first child. They’d waged the legal issue over about 12 years, according to civil court records.

In addition to the homicide case, Brabham is also now charged as the suspect of an armed robbery from 2015.

Springettsbury Township allege he held up workers at a Gabriel Brothers store, stole cash and fled.

After his arrest in the homicide case, a DNA sample taken from him matched to a DNA profile that was lifted from a bandana found near the robbery scene, investigators said.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned into the common pleas courts Dec. 2 while charged with felony counts of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, court records show.

