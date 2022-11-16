State police identify suspect in casino theft case

Pennsylvania State Police have identified a man suspected of taking over $1,200 from Hollywood Casino York in October.

Charges are still pending against Emory Robinson, 52, of York City, according to state police spokesman Myles Snyder. He was identified after police released surveillance photos from the scene.

According to police, on Oct. 12 the victim in the case left just over $1,200 in cash in various denominations unattended at the casino around 7 p.m. The victim had left the money at a betting kiosk.