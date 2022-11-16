Mistaken address leads man to be accused of porch piracy

A mistaken address led a man to be accused of being a porch pirate in Manchester Township earlier this month.

On Nov. 2, Northern York Regional Police posted a video in an attempt to identify a man attempting to take a package from a porch in the 600 block of Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township.

The man was located and spoke to police and told them he made a mistake and had gone to the wrong house after he made arrangements to buy a used tablet for $20. He was purchasing the item from someone on Foxtail Drive, but went to the wrong address.

Police did not reveal the identity of the man.

All the people involved were advised about what happened and no charges were brought as a result of the incident.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Nov. 1 when the homeowner saw the man taking a package off the front porch. The man can be seen leaving a $20 bill under the welcome mat in the video. The man brought the package back and retrieved his $20.