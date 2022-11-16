First-degree burglary charges refiled against Lancaster man

First-degree felony burglary was among the charges refiled against a Lancaster man for an incident that occurred in September.

Peter Heisterkamp, 33, was arraigned on those charges for a second time Monday before Magisterial District Judge John Fishel. Bail was set at $20,000, which he posted.

Heisterkamp was also charged with criminal trespass, a third-degree felony, and two misdemeanor charges, including criminal mischief for damaging property.

He was originally arrested by Lower Windsor Township Police and charged Sept. 9, but thosecharges were dismissed. Heisterkamp was arrested again on those same charges Nov. 7.

Mistaken address leads man to be accused of porch piracy

Texas sending next busload of migrants to Philadelphia, Abbott announces

York County DA's office to hold Black Friday auction

According to court documents, Heisterkamp allegedly broke into a residence between 4 and 4:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of East Prospect Road. He is accused of breaking a window to gain entrance to the residence and damaging various items inside. Heisterkamp allegedly broke in to retrieve a trash bag with various articles of clothing and a blue vinyl bank bag that allegedly contained narcotics.

It wasn't clear Wednesday why the charges had been refiled after being dismissed.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 12.