Student struck while trying to board school bus dies

A high-school-age girl from the Northeastern School District who was struck trying to board a school bus in Newberry Township in October has died.

Newberry Township Police Chief Steven Lutz confirmed that the girl, whose name has not been released, died Thursday.

“Unfortunately, the student that was struck attempting to board the bus has succumbed to her injuries and passed away,” Lutz said.

The student died at Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center, where she was transferred for treatment of her injuries. She was originally taken to WellSpan York Hospital following the accident.

Police seek suspects who ran up a $10,000 bill on stolen credit cards

Follow-up inspection at Round The Clock Diner finds more violations

Man killed in I-83 crashed identified

The student was struck by a vehicle just before 7 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 500 block of York Haven Road.

Officers that responded to the scene of the accident determined that the student was struck by a vehicle going in the opposite direction as she attempted to board the bus.

The driver of the vehicle who struck girl stopped and cooperated with the investigation at the time, police said. No charges have been filed in the incident.