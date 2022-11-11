State police investigators identify, charge Hollywood Casino York theft suspect

Investigators identified and charged a man for the theft of more than $1,200 at the Hollywood Casino York thanks to tips from the public,

State police revealed the arrest in an updated news release that did not name the suspect, although the department had released a photo of him. The York Dispatch has requested the suspect's name.

That image, taken from the casino’s video surveillance, led to "a number of tips" that helped investigators identity of the suspect, according to the release.

Man killed in I-83 crashed identified

Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold in York County

York House Hospice offered sanctuary in worst days of AIDS epidemic

The theft occurred on Oct. 12 after the victim left the money at a betting kiosk. The man charged, wearing a green T-shirt, tan shorts and glasses, took the money and left the casino in a newer model Honda Accord or Insight, police said.