Police seek suspects who ran up a $10,000 bill on stolen credit cards

Springettsbury Township Police are attempting to identify two people who investigators say ran up a $10,000 charge on stolen credit cards.

The suspects stole a wallet Nov. 8 at Sam’s Club located in the 2800 block of East Market Street, according to police.

They then allegedly used the victim’s credit cards to purchase more than $10,000 worth of gift cards at Walmart.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at rthompson@springettsbury.com.