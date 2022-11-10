State police investigating theft at York casino

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft of more than $1,200 at Hollywood Casino York.

The theft occurred around 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Springettsbury Township casino after the victim left the money at a betting kiosk.

The suspect was wearing a green T-shirt, tan shorts and glasses. After he stole the money, he left the casino in a newer model Honda Accord or Insight.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Trooper Rougeau at the Pennsylvania State Police York Station by calling (717) 428-1011

You can also leave a tip anonymously by contacting Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.