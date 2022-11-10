State police investigating theft at York casino

Man injured in ultralight aircraft crash
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft of more than $1,200 at Hollywood Casino York. 

The theft occurred around 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Springettsbury Township casino after the victim left the money at a betting kiosk. 

The suspect was wearing a green T-shirt, tan shorts and glasses. After he stole the money, he left the casino in a newer model Honda Accord or Insight. 

Pennsylvania State Police are looking this man, who troopers say is connected to the theft of more than $1,200 from the Hollywood Casino in York in October.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Trooper Rougeau at the Pennsylvania State Police York Station by calling (717) 428-1011

You can also leave a tip anonymously by contacting Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.