Police say this man robbed a West Manchester Twp. bank. Recognize him?

West Manchester Township Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a Traditions Bank branch on Monday.

The robbery occurred around 9 a.m. at the branch located in the 2000 block of White Street in the township.

Police provided no further details about the robbery.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Matthew DeWitt at 717-792-9514, mdewitt@wmtwp.com, or submit a tip via Crimewatch.