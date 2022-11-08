York County man may be connected to at least a dozen car burglaries, police say

A man suspected of a number of car burglaries in Manchester Township in recent weeks has been arrested, the Northern York County Regional Police said.

Logan Mesteller, 23, of East Petersburg, Pa., was arraigned on three counts of theft from a motor vehicle as well as other charges including carrying a firearm without a license, according to court records. His bail was set at $150,000. A preliminary hearing in his case is set for Nov. 18.

Investigators say Mesteller could soon face additional charges in connection with several more of the 15 car burglaries reported by residents in the same area.

Patrols had been stepped up in northern Manchester Township in recent weeks due to the rash of car burglaries, police said.

On Saturday, an officer came across a bicycle that had wet tires but had no dew accumulated on it, according to police. After other patrol units were called to the area, Mesteller was located, but fled the area on foot. He was eventually captured in the 2500 block of Brandywine Line after a foot pursuit. Police said he had stolen a .380 caliber Taurus handgun that day from a vehicle on Church Rd.

If you were a victim of a theft from your vehicle in Manchester Township in October or early November, police ask you to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.8355 (TELL) or via tips@nycrpd.org. Reference Case Number 2022-046026.