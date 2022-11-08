Two arrested in connection with Hanover stabbing: police

Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a stabbing in Hanover, police said.

Hanover Borough Police announced the arrests of Joshua Gino Lorenzo, 26, and Nobalean Henry, 18, both of Hanover, in connection with the stabbing of a 22-year-old New Oxford man on Monday.

Lorenzo is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing instruments of a crime. He was arraigned on those charges Tuesday in Magisterial District Court 19-1-03 and his bail was set at $200,000.

Henry is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and criminal attempt escape. Henry was arraigned in the same magisterial court, and her bail was set at $150,000.

The stabbing incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Broadway. An altercation between two men resulted in the New Oxford man being stabbed. The victim was later transported to WellSpan York Hospital.

Lorenzo and Henry are confined in the York County Prison. Preliminary hearings for both are set for Nov. 22.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has an additional information about this incident, is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575, or through Crimewatch.

Editor's note: This story has been changed to indicate that Nobalean Henry is a woman.