Police seek suspects following drive-by shooting: Video

Police are seeking the public's help as they investigate a drive-by shooting in which a single bullet was fired into a home in North York on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. in the first block of East 10th Street near North Duke Street, according to Northern York County Regional police. The shot struck a dresser inside a home in that area. A 70-year-old woman was sitting about three feet away when the bullet entered the home.

Surveillance video from the area shows two speeding cars drive south on North Duke Street from the location of where the shot was fired. A group of children were walking in the opposite direction at the time the two vehicles passed by.

After viewing the video, officers were able to spot the first vehicle — a black 2019 Dodge Charger — driving north on North Duke Street. After briefly attempting to evade the police, the Charger was stopped on East 6th Avenue.

Three York County men in the vehicle, ranging in age from 18 to 20 years old, told an officer they knew nothing about a gun shot or the vehicle that was following them, according to police.

A search warrant was obtained Sunday and executed on the Dodge Charger. Police found three guns and ammunition in the car. Charges against the three men will be brought after the investigation is completed, according to police.

Northern York County Regional Police are asking for help identifying the second vehicle with the man standing up out of the sunroof. If you have information, call 717-467-8355 (TELL) or tips@nycrpd.org. Reference Case Number 2022-046094.