Man charged with attempted sexual assault of 14-year-old girl at Glen Rock park

A Stewartstown man was arrested by Southern York Regional Police in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl on Sunday in a park.

Joseph Ray Harding, 36, was charged with attempted statutory sexual assault as well as unlawful contact with a minor, both first-degree felonies, as well as corruption of a minor, a third-degree felony. He was also charged with three misdemeanor charges of various degrees, including indecent assault.

Harding was arraigned on those charges Monday in the court of District Judge Lindy Sweeney. Harding posted $50,000 unsecured bail, meaning that he did not give the money to the court but could have to pay the cash if he misses any court appearances.

Southern York Regional Police investigated the incident, which occurred at The Ruins Park, located at 30 Enterprise St. in Glen Rock. Police said Harding and the girl did not know each other before the alleged assault.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Nov. 17.