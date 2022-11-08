Husband faces new charge in alleged stabbing death of ailing wife

A Springettsbury Township man now faces murder charges while accused of stabbing and killing his ailing wife.

First- and third-degree murder charges were filed against Long Nguyen, 55, on Friday as his case moves into the York County Court of Common pleas. Nguyen allegedly stabbed his wife, Xuan Pham, twice and then himself in an apparent suicide attempt, at a home in the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road on Sept. 13.

Springettsbury Township police found the two after responding to a call to check on their welfare, charging information shows.

Investigators found 49-year-old Pham on a bed with bloody butcher and filet knives next to her. Nguyen was on the floor, unconscious and injured with stab wounds, police said.

When detectives interviewed him at a local hospital, police said Nguyen reportedly said he stabbed Pham and himself, and that he’d been Pham’s primary caregiver since she had a stroke two years ago.

According to the original criminal complaint, Nguyen told investigators he stabbed Pham twice but “was not aware that this was going to occur.” Nguyen told police he then stabbed himself in an apparent suicide attempt. He said nobody else was in the house at the time.

Police initially arrested Nguyen and charged him with criminal homicide.

His case advanced out of a district court on Oct. 25 and into the York County Court of Common Pleas system. The homicide count was upgraded to murder charges after that.

Nguyen is scheduled to be formally arraigned into the common pleas court Nov. 29, court records show.

