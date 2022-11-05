West Manchester Police seek ID of man using counterfeit cash

West Manchester Township Police are seeking help in identifying a man in regards to using counterfeit money at an area restaurant.

The man used the counterfeit currency at the Famous Hot Weiner located on York Crossing Drive in West Manchester Township on Oct. 18.

Police captured still photos of the man at the establishment from surveillance video from the restaurant.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this man, contact Officer Zach Martz at 717-792-9514, zmartz@wmtwp.com or submit a tip via Crimewatch.