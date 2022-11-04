Northern Regional Police seek to ID porch pirate

'Tis the season for package thieves.

The Northern York County Regional Police are looking to identify a man who was trying to take a package from someone’s porch in the 600 block of Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township.

The homeowners were alerted to the theft taking place through a doorbell video system. The video was shared with police.

The man placed money under the homeowner’s doormat before taking the package off the porch. One of the homeowners confronted the man, who brought the package back and retrieved what he said was a $20 bill from under the doormat.

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 (TELL) or tips@nycrpd.org.