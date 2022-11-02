Police arrest alleged package thieves, try to reunite people with their items

A delivery company leaves a package at your door only to have someone come along and take it off your doorstep.

It has become an all-too-common occurrence now in the era of online shopping and front-door delivery of those goods.

Hanover Borough Police have been investigating a wave of package thefts from residences and businesses over the past several weeks. According to police, investigators identified an 18-year-old Hanover man and two Hanover juveniles, ages 12 and 16, as the culprits. Police also recovered stolen property and are currently working to identify the owners.

Theft related charges are still pending against the three suspects.

The thefts occurred along Meade Avenue, Boundary Avenue, Baltimore Street, Center Square, Broadway, East Walnut Street, West Walnut Street and Wilson Avenue.

Hanover police are now trying to reunite people with their stolen items. If you've had packages taken recently along those streets, contact Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575 or through the CRIMEWATCH app.

Hanover Borough Police are asking if you have a camera system at your business or residence, please consider registering it on the CRIMEWATCH App. The department will not have access to your camera system, only information that your cameras exist in the event we need assistance for an investigation. The police department was able to solve these thefts with the aid of a residential camera system.