Can you identify person who robbed York City restaurant?

Investigators with the York City Police Department are seeking help identifying a robber.

The person robbed the 3rd Base Family Restaurant in the 500 block of North George Street on Saturday.

The suspect, who is pictured, displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the register before leaving the restaurant, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also email fclark@yorkcity.org or submit a tip to the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

All tips to the police can remain anonymous.