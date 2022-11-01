York County officials urge voters to report intimidation as people watch drop boxes in Arizona
West Manheim Police seek three burglary suspects

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

West Manheim Township Police are looking for help in identifying the people who broke into a motorcycle shop in October. 

The burglary occurred between 3:22 a.m. and 3:55 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the Motorsports Cycle Shop on the Baltimore Pike in Hanover. Three suspects arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a Hyundai Palisade, and broke into multiple buildings using crowbars. 

All three suspects using crowbars to break into a building at a Hanover motorcycle shop in October.

One of the suspects dropped a Glock pistol containing 10 hollow-point bullets, police said. The suspects may also be involved with several thefts at construction sites around Hanover. 

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Officer Swartz at 717-632-7059, Ext. 106; anonymously by calling Pennsylvania Crimestoppers toll-free line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477); or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. 

Two burglary suspects in a break in at a motorcycle shop in Hanover in October. West Manheim Police are looking for help identifying the suspects.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. 