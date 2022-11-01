West Manheim Police seek three burglary suspects

West Manheim Township Police are looking for help in identifying the people who broke into a motorcycle shop in October.

The burglary occurred between 3:22 a.m. and 3:55 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the Motorsports Cycle Shop on the Baltimore Pike in Hanover. Three suspects arrived in a dark gray SUV, possibly a Hyundai Palisade, and broke into multiple buildings using crowbars.

One of the suspects dropped a Glock pistol containing 10 hollow-point bullets, police said. The suspects may also be involved with several thefts at construction sites around Hanover.

Bail request pulled for mother charged in baby's death

Spring Grove senior felt EMT National Registry was 'fairly natural'

Improvements planned for more than 2,000 acres of protected land in York County

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Officer Swartz at 717-632-7059, Ext. 106; anonymously by calling Pennsylvania Crimestoppers toll-free line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477); or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.