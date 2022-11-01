Red Lion man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms offenses

A Red Lion man has been sentenced to a year in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

Waylon Hutcheson, 22, received the sentence on Oct. 24 from U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Hutcheson pleaded guilty in 2021 to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and receipt or possession of a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam.

The Red Lion man received the sentence as a result of an investigation into the sale of drugs from his home, Karam stated. After controlled purchases of marijuana from Hutcheson, a warrant was executed and he was found to be in possession of marijuana, oxycodone, THC, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Police also recovered three self-made 9mm handguns with no serial numbers, a .22 caliber long rifle, three silencers and a 30-round magazine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Johnny Baer prosecuted the case.