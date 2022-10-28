Hanover man dies from injuries days after being struck by vehicle

An 18-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Hanover Borough several days ago has died.

Dylan Flickinger, of Hanover, died just after 3 p.m. Thursday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy coroner Karen Frank certified the death at the hospital. Flickinger died from a subdural hematoma due to multiple blunt force traumas that occurred to the accident.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Flickinger was attempting to cross the road just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street. According to Hanover Borough Police, Flickinger ran in front of a vehicle and was struck by a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by a Maryland man.

Police said Flickinger was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk at the time of the accident. He was transported to WellSpan York Hospital via medical helicopter after the accident, where he would later die.

There will be no autopsy performed, but a routine toxicology was performed.