Former Spring Grove football player pleads guilty in referee assault

A former high school football all-star admitted to a misdemeanor in a case that accused him of punching a referee last year.

Tyree Brooks, 19, pleaded guilty to a count of simple assault Monday. He was accused of striking the referee and knocking him out following a home game on Oct. 1, 2021.

Brooks was ejected during the game due to allegedly unsportsmanlike conduct and subsequently apologized publicly for the incident through his attorney, George Marros.

"Tyree is committed to addressing the factors that have led to this incident and expresses his sincere determination that this type of incident will never happen again," that statement read.

Marros did not respond to a request for comment Friday. Brooks himself could not be reached for comment.

After striking the referee, Brooks was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of assault on a sports official and the simple assault count. The aggravated assault and sports official assault charges were dropped as part of his plea during a hearing in the York County Court of Common Pleas.

He’s now scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20, court records show.

Brooks was a York-Adams Division I First Team All-Star linebacker during the 2020 football season.

